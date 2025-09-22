GST cuts, PE interest fuel sale frenzy in QSR and dessert brands
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 5 min read 22 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST

Private equity firms are circling India’s mid-sized food and quick-service restaurant brands, spurred by goods and services tax cuts and rising consumer demand.
It is a cracker of a time for the snacking and restaurant industry amid spiking private equity (PE) interest, an imminent consumption boom aided by the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts and a continued early-stage funding rush into consumer brands, giving rise to a host of mid-sized brands in the market.
