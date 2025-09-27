Fighting rabies: India to share its winning strategy with Southeast Asian neighbours
The move will also highlight India’s capabilities in the vaccine and pharmaceutical industries for adoption in neighbouring markets, according to two officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: India will share its successful rabies fighting strategy with several Southeast Asian nations to guide and strengthen their anti-rabies programs. The move will also highlight India’s capabilities in the vaccine and pharmaceutical industries for adoption in neighbouring markets, according to two officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.