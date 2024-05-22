Rail carriers contemplate life after diesel: What’s next?
Esther Fung , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryRail carriers are under pressure to lower greenhouse-gas emissions. Here are some of the alternative technologies they are considering.
Railroad operators like to say that trains are greener than trucks when it comes to moving goods, pointing out that one railcar can haul three to four times as much as a truck, and one freight train can remove hundreds of trucks from the highways.
