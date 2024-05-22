Rail carriers contemplate life after diesel: What’s next?

Coming up with cleaner alternatives to diesel-powered locomotives isn’t easy. Any alternative would need to be able to haul freight across mountainous and desert regions, in various weather conditions and temperatures. That, combined with the complexities involved in building new refueling infrastructure for alternative fuels and uncertainty over access to constrained supplies, make it unlikely that zero-emission locomotives will be widespread by the mid-2030s as called for in the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the industry says.