Can tech steer train safety into the future?
Summary
- The Kavach system, launched in 2020, works on an elaborate communication protocol that combines radio and GPS signals between trains, tracks and sends alerts to prevent collisions.
As India pushes plans to modernize the railway infrastructure, increase capacity with new trains and tracks, with a faster roll out and constant upgrades of systems, Kavach can ensure safer train journeys. That’s because India is still beset with rail crashes, Mint explains: