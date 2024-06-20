Why is it taking so long to deploy Kavach?

So far, less than 5% of the railway network is covered with Kavach. The cost of installing trackside, including station equipment of Kavach, is approximately ₹50 lakh per km and the cost of installing Kavach on a train is ₹70 lakh each. The budget allocation for Kavach in FY24 was ₹710 crore and in the FY25 interim budget, it was ₹560 crore. Around 6,000 km has been tendered out and railways is likely to fast track tendering. Higher outlays for Kavach and involving more private players will help speed up the roll-out.