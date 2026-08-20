Indian Railways is eyeing logistics. Can its parcel app get it there?

New Delhi: Indian Railways is seeking to turn its rail network into a broader logistics platform, moving beyond station-to-station parcel services with an app-based offering for door-to-door delivery and potentially dedicated trains running to fixed timetables, according to two people aware of the matter.
The Rail Parcel App, launched as a pilot by South Central Railway in February, is proposed to be rolled out nationally by the last quarter of the current fiscal year or early in fiscal year 2028 (FY28), allowing customers to book consignments, make digital payments and arrange pickup without visiting railway premises or completing conventional paperwork, the first of two people aware of the matter said.