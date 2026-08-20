Indian Railways is eyeing logistics. Can its parcel app get it there?

Subhash Narayan
4 min read20 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Indian Railways' hydrogen-powered train runs through Haryana's Gohana city on July 17, 2026. India launched its first hydrogen-powered train July 17, joining a small group of nations testing the technology as part of efforts to decarbonise rail transport and cut dependence on fossil fuels. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
Summary
Railways is moving beyond station-to-station parcels with door-to-door delivery, private logistics partners and potentially scheduled parcel trains to target e-commerce, MSME and other cargo now moving by road.

New Delhi: Indian Railways is seeking to turn its rail network into a broader logistics platform, moving beyond station-to-station parcel services with an app-based offering for door-to-door delivery and potentially dedicated trains running to fixed timetables, according to two people aware of the matter.

The Rail Parcel App, launched as a pilot by South Central Railway in February, is proposed to be rolled out nationally by the last quarter of the current fiscal year or early in fiscal year 2028 (FY28), allowing customers to book consignments, make digital payments and arrange pickup without visiting railway premises or completing conventional paperwork, the first of two people aware of the matter said.

Delivery partners will handle first- and last-mile movement, combining pickup, rail transport, delivery and tracking into a single chain, the person said. The move targets smaller consignments, e-commerce shipments, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other cargo that has increasingly shifted to road.

India’s courier, express and parcel market is valued at approximately $9.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.58%, according to global market intelligence and consulting firm Ken Research, underscoring the size of the market the Indian Railways is seeking to tap.

Strengthening freight franchise

The push comes as Railways seeks to strengthen its freight franchise, with expanded capacity and a growing network of multimodal cargo terminals laying the groundwork for a broader logistics play.

Indian Railways recorded freight loading of 1.67 billion tonnes in FY26, according to the ministry of railways, while dedicated freight corridors, electrification, additional wagons and locomotives and improved signalling have increased capacity. It has also commissioned 128 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals, with approvals for another 292 locations.

A query emailed to the ministry of railways remained unanswered until press time.

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“This is a strategically important move for Indian Railways, signalling a shift from being primarily a rail transporter to an integrated logistics player,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director and global head, consulting, at Crisil Intelligence. “The real opportunity goes beyond digitising parcel booking.”

According to him, aggregation of smaller consignments, e-commerce cargo and SME shipments, combined with first- and last-mile delivery, can address one of rail freight’s key disadvantages compared with road transport.

However, reliability, tracking, service quality and seamless integration with private logistics companies will determine the success of the model.

Rail to logistics

The model would make railways the long-haul backbone while private logistics companies handle parts of the customer-facing chain.

Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, said the initiative marks a shift from long-haul transportation towards becoming an integrated logistics enabler.

“By bringing booking, first-mile pickup, rail transportation, last-mile delivery and tracking onto a single digital platform, railways can make rail freight more accessible to smaller businesses, MSMEs and e-commerce players,” Singh said.

Rather than displacing courier companies, railways could become the long-haul backbone for express logistics firms, with private players continuing to handle pickup, sorting and last-mile delivery.

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“Indian Railways brings scale, infrastructure and reach. Private logistics players bring technology, last-mile expertise, customer experience and specialised capabilities. If these strengths are combined, it can make the movement of goods more seamless,” said Abhishek Chakraborty, chief executive, DTDC Express Ltd.

The model could be strengthened by special parcel trains operating on fixed timetables, according to experts. Railways introduced time-tabled parcel-special trains during the pandemic-driven lockdown to move essential supplies between major cities and states.

A similar scheduled network could provide assured transit times for e-commerce and other time-sensitive consignments.

Beyond bulk

Railways has traditionally relied heavily on bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, cement, food grains and petroleum products, with a limited presence in organised retail, parcel and courier segments. Recent policy discussions and the Economic Survey 2025-26 have highlighted the need to diversify its freight basket and expand into higher-value logistics segments.

Sanjay Kumar Sinha, founder and managing director of Chaitanya Projects Consultancy, said the shift to app-based, door-to-door parcel service isn’t primarily a digitization exercise. “It’s a repositioning of Railways from a station-to-station carrier into a full logistics operator,” Sinha said.

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He said a hybrid model, under which railways focuses on long-haul movement while specialized logistics partners undertake pickup and delivery, would be practical. Real-time tracking, digital payments, API-based booking and automated claims processing would further help integrate the service with existing logistics networks.

The challenge, however, is execution.

According to Sudhanshu Mani, former general manager of Indian Railways and architect of the Vande Bharat Express, previous attempts to popularize parcel services have struggled with bureaucracy and the absence of a single window. Railways must ensure pickup and delivery partners are the same to avoid disputes, he said, and parcels should be secured in train space under lock and key.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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