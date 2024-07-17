Railways issues new policy for power car maintenance to improve train operations

  • The new policy aims to improve reliability and availability of power cars for train operation.

Subhash Narayan
First Published17 Jul 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Power Car is a special coach attached on all trains for supplying electricity for running of air conditioning and lighting system for passenger coaches.
Power Car is a special coach attached on all trains for supplying electricity for running of air conditioning and lighting system for passenger coaches.

New Delhi: Indian Railways has issued a new power car maintenance policy that aims to improve reliability and availability of power cars for train operation.

A power car is a special coach attached to all trains for supplying electricity for running of air conditioning, fans and lighting system in passenger coaches.

As per the policy issued by the Railway Board, a new OEM (original equipment manufacturer)-based maintenance contract will be signed in which OEMs or their authorized dealers will do the schedule maintenance and repairs.

Boost to reliability

It will help in improving reliability and availability of power cars for train operations, a person aware of the development said.

Further, the new maintenance policy has shifted to kit-based maintenance. In order to ensure quick availability of material, Railways has shifted to Rate Contracts with OEMs.

The person quoted above said that rate contract for these kits are under finalization, which will significantly reduce the lead time for procurement, required for these power car.

The new policy aims to provide continuous power to the train ensuring that air conditioning, heating, and lighting systems functions smoothly, enhancing passenger comfort. The changes would also strengthen safety of train operations as reliable power supply would maintain safety systems, including emergency lighting and communication devices.

Enhancing travel experience

Overall, uninterrupted electricity enhances the travel experience by providing comfort, safety, and convenience, the person quoted above said.

Queries sent to the ministry of railways remained unanswered till press time.

The new policy is in line with series of initiatives that Railways had planned to improve reliability of its train operations, enduring both improved safety and enhanced comfort to travellers. Apart for improving the reliability of power cars, the Railways is also investing on improving its tracks and signalling systems.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:29 PM IST
