New Delhi: Indian Railways has issued a new power car maintenance policy that aims to improve reliability and availability of power cars for train operation.

A power car is a special coach attached to all trains for supplying electricity for running of air conditioning, fans and lighting system in passenger coaches.

As per the policy issued by the Railway Board, a new OEM (original equipment manufacturer)-based maintenance contract will be signed in which OEMs or their authorized dealers will do the schedule maintenance and repairs.

Boost to reliability It will help in improving reliability and availability of power cars for train operations, a person aware of the development said.

Further, the new maintenance policy has shifted to kit-based maintenance. In order to ensure quick availability of material, Railways has shifted to Rate Contracts with OEMs.

The person quoted above said that rate contract for these kits are under finalization, which will significantly reduce the lead time for procurement, required for these power car.

Enhancing travel experience Overall, uninterrupted electricity enhances the travel experience by providing comfort, safety, and convenience, the person quoted above said.

Queries sent to the ministry of railways remained unanswered till press time.