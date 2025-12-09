Indian Railways is preparing for one of its biggest shifts in decades: opening its 7,000-plus stations—through which 3.5 crore passengers move every day—to national quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains for the first time. A recent change in IRCTC’s catering rules has created a new category of “Premium Brand Catering Outlets," allowing large QSR chains to bid for space through e-auctions rather than rely on the traditional, small-vendor-dominated system.

The move signals a strategic reimagining of stations as commercial assets, not just transit points. For the Railways, branded outlets promise higher non-fare revenue and a cleaner, more standardized passenger experience. For QSR chains grappling with a 12-18 month demand slowdown, especially in metros, stations represent a rare growth frontier: guaranteed footfall, zero customer acquisition cost and none of the typical real-estate hurdles that constrain expansion.

But the shift also raises questions about how small vendors, long a fixture of the station economy, will fit into this more premium landscape.

Mint breaks down why the Railways is making this move now, and what it could mean for QSR chains struggling with sluggish demand in key urban markets.

What is the new catering policy, and what exactly has changed?

The Railways has amended its catering policy to introduce a dedicated fourth category—the “Premium Brand Catering Outlet." Until now, stations offered only tea stalls, milk booths, fruit counters, and small snack kiosks, all operated under long-standing vendor classifications. There was no formal mechanism for large Indian or global food chains to enter because the policy simply did not recognize them.

The revised rules carve out an exclusive category for single-brand, nationally recognized QSR chains such as McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut and Haldiram’s. These outlets, which may be company-owned or franchised, are restricted to brands with a proven national footprint and consistent quality and hygiene standards.

To ensure transparency, the Railways has mandated e-auctions for all allotments, ending the earlier nomination-based method. Licences will run for five years and follow the same financial terms as other units, while IRCTC will monitor compliance with hygiene, food safety, branding and service norms.

With this, stations will begin shifting from a landscape dominated by small vendors to a more mixed marketplace where national chains operate alongside local stalls.

Why did Indian Railways make this policy change now?

The shift reflects a broader rethink of stations as high-value commercial real estate. With daily footfall surpassing many airports and malls, the Railways represents one of Asia’s largest captive-audience ecosystems, an asset it is keen to monetize.

At the same time, food services have long drawn complaints about hygiene, inconsistent pricing and uneven quality. Recognized QSR chains fit neatly into the government’s wider station redevelopment programme, which aims to give major stations the look and feel of airports and mall concourses. As footfalls rise, branded outlets are seen as a way to improve passenger experience while bolstering non-fare revenue.

Why is this important for QSR chains?

For India’s QSR sector, the timing could not be more significant. The industry has struggled with sluggish demand, weak discretionary spending and slower dine-in and delivery growth in metro markets over the past year and a half. High input costs have further pressured margins.

Railway stations offer something the sector rarely gets: a high-volume, high-velocity environment with zero marketing spend. Passengers—students, migrant workers, families, office travellers—make for a diverse customer base.

The QSR business model is suited for railway stations because passengers are fast-moving and intend to “just come and pick and go," says Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence. Stations give brands a captive audience, a scalable operating model and a fresh channel that directly addresses slowing urban demand.

Which brands are expected to enter railway stations?

With the new policy in place, several national chains are expected to participate in the Railways’ upcoming e-auctions. The category is designed for single-brand operators with strong systems and hygiene controls, which makes McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Subway, Baskin Robbins, Bikanervala, Wow! Momo, and Café Coffee Day likely contenders.

Many already operate in airports, malls and metro stations. Railway stations remain one of the last large, high-footfall frontiers left to tap.

What does this mean for existing small vendors?

The move has sparked concern about whether premium QSR outlets will edge out traditional tea stalls and kiosks that serve the bulk of passengers.

Meena believes both can coexist: premium outlets cater to a smaller segment, roughly 10-30% of passengers, seeking branded, higher-quality options, while most low-income travellers will continue relying on legacy stalls.

He adds that many customers who flock to premium outlets may not have been regular users of smaller stalls—they went there simply because no other option existed. By addressing previously unmet demand, the policy may limit direct cannibalization. And with stations serving all income groups, there is “ample audience" to sustain both premium and small vendors.