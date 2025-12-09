Mint Explainer | Why Indian Railways is opening its stations to big QSR chains now
A new IRCTC catering category allows national food brands into stations for the first time. Here’s what’s driving the shift, and what it means for Railways, QSRs and small vendors.
Indian Railways is preparing for one of its biggest shifts in decades: opening its 7,000-plus stations—through which 3.5 crore passengers move every day—to national quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains for the first time. A recent change in IRCTC’s catering rules has created a new category of “Premium Brand Catering Outlets," allowing large QSR chains to bid for space through e-auctions rather than rely on the traditional, small-vendor-dominated system.