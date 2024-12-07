Railways developing Vande Bharat parcel trains for e-commerce shipping
Summary
- The national transporter hopes that the new service using the semi-fast trains will help it regain some of the non-bulk freight business that has moved to roadways and air cargo.
The Indian Railways plans to run dedicated Vande Bharat parcel trains on specific routes to capture a chunk of goods shipped by online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart that use road and air cargo for faster shipments, two people aware of the development said.