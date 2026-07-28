Near-zero power prices threaten renewable energy economics

New Delhi: Real-time market (RTM) electricity prices on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) plunged to nearly 10 paise per unit on Tuesday, extending a trend of prices repeatedly falling to near zero during the June quarter amid heavy rains across north India.
Persistently low electricity prices since last year caused by renewable generation outpacing daytime demand are becoming a growing concern for investors as India targets 500GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
Distribution companies (discoms) are increasingly offloading surplus green power on exchanges at prices well below procurement costs—typically more than ₹2 per unit for renewable power and over ₹3 per unit for firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and hybrid projects.
To be sure, only about 13% of the country's electricity is traded on power exchanges, while the rest is supplied under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) between generators and discoms.