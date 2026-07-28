Near-zero power prices threaten renewable energy economics

“On 21 May 2026, India's power grid set an all-time record. At 3:45pm, the peak demand met reached 270.8GW. As striking as the quantum of the load was the speed of its change. At 8am on the same day, demand sat at 224.1GW. In less than eight hours, the grid took on an additional load of 46.7GW, more than the entire British grid drew at its peak in all of 2025,” said the working paper titled The Duck and The Camel: Tracing the Net Load on the Indian Power Grid, co-authored by Sanyal and Satvik Dev, joint director, EAC-PM.