On its 11th day, Sunday, the film collected ₹18.70 crore in net revenue from all language versions.

In just 11 days since its release on August 10, Rajinikanth's action-packed film, 'Jailer,' has achieved remarkable success, grossing a staggering ₹500 crore worldwide. As per early estimates reported on Sacnilk.com, 'Jailer' continued its impressive performance at the box office during its first 11 days of release, accumulating a total of ₹262.15 crore in net earnings across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its 1tth day, Sunday, the film collected ₹18.70 crore in net revenue from all language versions. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning ₹10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating ₹16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected ₹235.85 crore nett in India across all languages.

In a recent tweet, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stated that 'Jailer' has achieved an overseas gross of $20 million, equivalent to ₹166.31 crore, surpassing Joseph Vijay's film 'Beast's' lifetime worldwide collection of Rs153.64 crore.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared this achievement on Twitter or X along with a poster of 'Jailer,' featuring Rajinikanth. He confirmed that 'Jailer' has now become the third Tamil film to join the ₹500 crore club, following '2.0' (2018) and 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' (2022). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He wrote, "Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2.0, which entered ( ₹500 crore club) in seven days." It achieved this feat in just 10 days, making it the second-fastest movie to do so, following '2.0,' which accomplished it in seven days.