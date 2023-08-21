Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' mints ₹500 crore, collects ₹166 crore overseas1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
On its 11th day, Sunday, the film collected ₹18.70 crore in net revenue from all language versions.
In just 11 days since its release on August 10, Rajinikanth's action-packed film, 'Jailer,' has achieved remarkable success, grossing a staggering ₹500 crore worldwide. As per early estimates reported on Sacnilk.com, 'Jailer' continued its impressive performance at the box office during its first 11 days of release, accumulating a total of ₹262.15 crore in net earnings across India.
On its 1tth day, Sunday, the film collected ₹18.70 crore in net revenue from all language versions. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning ₹10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating ₹16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected ₹235.85 crore nett in India across all languages.
In a recent tweet, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stated that 'Jailer' has achieved an overseas gross of $20 million, equivalent to ₹166.31 crore, surpassing Joseph Vijay's film 'Beast's' lifetime worldwide collection of Rs153.64 crore.
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared this achievement on Twitter or X along with a poster of 'Jailer,' featuring Rajinikanth. He confirmed that 'Jailer' has now become the third Tamil film to join the ₹500 crore club, following '2.0' (2018) and 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' (2022).
He wrote, "Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2.0, which entered ( ₹500 crore club) in seven days." It achieved this feat in just 10 days, making it the second-fastest movie to do so, following '2.0,' which accomplished it in seven days.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.