How Rakesh Gangwal reaped a ₹45,000 crore IndiGo harvest
It isn't easy for a non-tech founder to walk away with eye-popping returns by selling his shares. But that's exactly what Rakesh Gangwal managed in less than 20 years. The exit comes as part of an agreement with his co-founder Rahul Bhatia.
In one of the most remarkable exits by a company founder, Rakesh Gangwal has sold the majority of his stake in IndiGo, turning a 2006 investment of ₹14.7 crore into a monumental ₹45,000 crore or $5 billion in less than 20 years. The sale, which follows his departure from the airline, highlights a chapter that saw his aviation acumen help transform IndiGo into India's largest airline.