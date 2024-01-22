Ram Mandir: Property rates likely to rise by 12-20 times in Ayodhya, say experts
Ayodhya is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, driven by a substantial $6 billion investment in infrastructure, due to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.
As the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony happened today, January 22, the real estate market in Ayodhya is likely to witness an unparalled surge in demand for properties, therefore, pushing the prices to another level.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message