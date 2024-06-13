Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge as aviation minister, to focus on ease of flying

NEW DELHI:In an environment of expensive airfares and frequent cases of passenger inconvenience over the last few weeks, the new aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, has said that the ministry has started work towards ease of flying for all passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naidu, a third-time member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, took charge on Thursday as the Union minister for civil aviation with a cabinet rank. At 36, Naidu is the youngest minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu is the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, an important ally of Bhartiya Janta Party in the new National Democratic Alliance government, which came to power on 9 June.

TDP chief N, Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the new Andhra Pradesh chief minister for a fourth term on 12 June.

Simultaneously, BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, member of Parliament from Pune, took charge as the minister of state for civil aviation.

"One of the most important priorities for me is to create ease of flying scenario in the civil aviation. The ease of flying will be in the sense of comfort, convenience, safety, security, and other aspects related to the passenger choosing air travel," Naidu said after taking charge.

He added that the ministry is working on a 100-day action plan and will also address the matter of rising airfares with stakeholders.

"Right from covid, air travel has taken a huge hit. There have been some fluctuations in air prices, and they haven't been stable since then. As a passenger, I have been observing this for the last four years; that is a concern. I need to have review meetings. I want prices to be affordable for common customers," Naidu said.

Soaring demand Naidu has taken charge at the civil aviation ministry at a time when domestic and international air travel demand is growing at a fast pace. As per the latest data from the Airports Authority of India, the domestic air traffic for April has grown 4% on year to 26.5 million passengers at Indian airports, and by 17% on year to around 6 million passengers.

Naidu also reiterated that he is optimistic about commencement of GMR Visakhapatnam international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, by December.

"We have airports in Vijayawada and Tirupati which are requesting international connectivity and much stronger connectivity in the country also. That will also be a priority. We also want to improve air connectivity to Andhra Pradesh’s capital Amaravati," Naidu said.

In line with frequent incidents of passenger inconvenience, the ministry will work to involve technological solutions, including artificial intelligence, social media, and other platforms, to ensure that an inconvenienced passenger is assured that the ministry is working in real time to address the grievances.

