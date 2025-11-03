From Mumbai garage to Hollywood: The man bringing India its Avatar moment
T. Surendar 10 min read 03 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Namit Malhotra, the visionary behind DNEG, is pouring ₹4,000 crore and a decade of ambition into the Ramayana. He believes this epic will be India’s statement of technological mastery and cultural soft power. Nonetheless, an important business question remains unanswered.
Mumbai: In a dimly lit studio outside London, a god takes shape—not through divine intervention, but through pixels. The frame holds a shot of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in battle armour, standing amid a cascade of digital light. Every movement of his cape, every glint on his sword, is being rendered across servers that stretch between Vancouver, London, and Mumbai.
