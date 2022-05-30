Rana George buys Kingfisher Towers residence in Bengaluru for 35 crore

There is good appetite for luxury apartments with high-end lifestyle, amenities and curated designs post covid. Luxury home sales have been on the rise and the demand looks robust
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: Rana George, son of former Karnataka home minister KJ George, has bought a luxury apartment at Bengaluru's ‘Kingfisher Towers’, among the most expensive residential projects, for ₹35.16 crore at around ₹42,262 per sq ft.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: Rana George, son of former Karnataka home minister KJ George, has bought a luxury apartment at Bengaluru's ‘Kingfisher Towers’, among the most expensive residential projects, for ₹35.16 crore at around ₹42,262 per sq ft.
The 8321 sq ft unit on the 29th floor has been sold by Rezwan Razack, joint managing director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. The sale transaction was signed on 16 May, showed documents accessed through Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
The 8321 sq ft unit on the 29th floor has been sold by Rezwan Razack, joint managing director of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. The sale transaction was signed on 16 May, showed documents accessed through Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
Kingfisher Towers, built on 4.5 acre, once housed former liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s ancestral home. The 34-storey skyscraper has around 81 apartments in three blocks and a 40,000 sq. ft mansion-style penthouse that was planned for Mallya.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It was developed as an extension of UB City, the luxury retail and office space built under a joint development agreement between United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL) and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, which constructed the project. The project was launched over a decade back.
Razack didn’t respond to queries, while George couldn’t be reached immediately.
Two transactions at Kingfisher Towers were reported in 2018, when two 8,450 sq ft apartments were bought by a top executive of a company. The apartments then had been resold at ₹35 crore each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There is good appetite for luxury apartments with high-end lifestyle, amenities and curated designs post covid. Luxury home sales have been on the rise and the demand looks robust," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.