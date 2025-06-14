Factsheet: All about the rare earth metals that sent the world trade into a tizzy
Summary
Move beyond lithium and its dominance in semiconductors. There exists a group of 17 other metals with mostly difficult-to-pronounce names but whose products are widespread around us. Here’s a full list of these elements, and what they mean for the world.
Rare earth metals, vital to global trade due to their use in everyday products, have been in the news lately. Earlier this year, after the US’ Donald Trump administration decided to impose tariffs globally, China curbed exports of rare earth metals.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story