Ravi Kishan’s viral run shows the promise—and limits—of meme marketing

Dineout offers another example. The company was already developing its September festival when Kishan's visibility began growing, according to Dhruvish Thakkar, assistant vice-president (AVP), marketing and revenue, Dineout. Instead of using him for a topical post, it reshaped the festival around him. The campaign generated 9.5 million views, an engagement rate of around 7.7% and more than 500 online mentions, according to Swiggy. The company also said the campaign drove more users to its app and led to more table bookings in the first 10 days, although it did not quantify the increase.