Ravi Kishan’s viral run shows the promise—and limits—of meme marketing

Rudrani Chattopadhyay
6 min read28 Sep 2026, 12:48 PM IST
logo
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan.(PTI)
Summary
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's recent run of viral moments offers a striking example, with brands building campaigns around his catchphrases and online persona. But as the race to ride the next viral wave intensifies, a bigger question is emerging: how reliable is virality as a marketing asset?

In a world of shrinking attention spans, virality is the new marketing currency. A celebrity catchphrase, meme or verbal slip can suddenly capture millions of consumers’ attention, prompting marketers to find ways to leverage the buzz for commercial gain.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's recent run of viral moments offers a striking example, with brands building campaigns around his catchphrases and online persona. But as the race to ride the next viral wave intensifies, a bigger question is emerging: how reliable is virality as a marketing asset compared with long-term influencer collaborations?

Kishan, a veteran of Bhojpuri cinema and Bollywood, has recently become an unlikely meme star. His recent popularity has been fuelled by a series of viral moments rather than a single event. His “Jaldi the late” phrase, a work-from-home slip-up and comments about NEET being a newspaper have all been repurposed online. Another viral moment came from a 2025 episode of ‘Figuring Out’, a podcast hosted by entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani. Kishan’s “Money follows my brother” line resurfaced this year and became a template for memes across social media.

The meme then moved into marketing. T-Series, an Indian music and film company, turned the line into a song. Dineout, Swiggy's restaurant discovery arm, reworked its Great Indian Restaurant Festival into the Great Indian Ravi Festival. Consumer electronics brand boAt adapted Kishan's meme persona for its Crest AI campaign, while Indian beauty brand RENÉE Cosmetics brought him into its Beauty Talks content series.

But the speed and scale of a viral moment do not necessarily make it a natural fit for every brand, industry executives said.

“Just because something is everywhere doesn’t mean it belongs everywhere," Jeel Gandhi, chief executive officer of Under25, a youth media platform, said. Brands should assess four things before acting on a viral moment: whether it aligns with their ethos, whether it speaks to their audience, how the brand team interprets the moment and how the internet is reacting to it, she added.

Also Read | Quick commerce growth is rewriting India’s advertising playbook

Digital advertising in India grew 26% in 2025 to 94,700 crore, accounting for 63% of total advertising revenues, according to a FICCI-EY report. That makes capturing attention on social-media platforms increasingly important for brands looking to get more value from their digital spending.

Mint reported in 2024 that brands including Swiggy, Netflix and Nykaa were using viral characters such as Ganji Chudail to reach younger audiences, even as marketers warned such sensations could have shelf lives of only a few weeks. A subsequent Mint report said meme marketing was projected to become a 3,000 crore industry by 2025, citing equity advisory firm Equentis. Moye Moye, meanwhile, generated 4.5 billion views on YouTube videos featuring the track in 2024, showing the scale of attention meme-led moments can attract.

However, industry executives caution that reach and views do not automatically translate into commercial value for brands. Suvasish Sarkar, head of strategy and enterprise solutions at Qoruz, a creator collaboration platform, said brands need to “own, extend and convert” the attention generated by a viral moment.

For RENÉE, the Kishan campaign produced a measurable jump in attention. The company invested approximately 600,000 in social media amplification across 107 accounts. It reported 8.26 crore-plus follower reach, 46.2 lakh-plus views and 1.79 lakh-plus engagements. Before the campaign, RENÉE said its content garnered just around 37,000-plus views and 300-plus interactions. Priyank Shah, co-founder of RENÉE Cosmetics, said the collaboration was already being developed when Kishan’s viral moment accelerated, so the focus was on using the momentum rather than significantly changing the core investment.

Sure, campaigns built around viral moments can generate a sharp increase in views and engagement, but those metrics do not establish whether the attention translated into sales, Sarkar said.

Dineout offers another example. The company was already developing its September festival when Kishan's visibility began growing, according to Dhruvish Thakkar, assistant vice-president (AVP), marketing and revenue, Dineout. Instead of using him for a topical post, it reshaped the festival around him. The campaign generated 9.5 million views, an engagement rate of around 7.7% and more than 500 online mentions, according to Swiggy. The company also said the campaign drove more users to its app and led to more table bookings in the first 10 days, although it did not quantify the increase.

Also Read | Mint explainer: how CCPA’s consumer protection net has widened

Acting quickly matters as viral moments multiply and brands race to capitalise on them.

Raj Mishra, chief executive officer and managing director of Chtrbox, an influencer marketing agency, said brands have only 24-48 hours to capitalise on peak attention around a viral moment. That urgency contrasts with the longer-term approach many brands take to influencer marketing: a 2025 report by WPP Media, The Goat Agency and Kantar found that 72% of brands preferred long-term influencer collaborations.

Virality can also alter the economics of celebrity marketing. A spike in attention can push up a celebrity’s fee, particularly while the viral moment is at its peak. Sarkar said brands may partly offset the higher cost because organic attention can reduce their reliance on paid promotion.

Alka Vij, director at Hashtag Orange, an integrated marketing agency, takes a more cautious view. “I don’t think virality should automatically mean that the price of working with a celebrity goes up. It should, however, make a brand look more closely at the value that person can bring,” she said.

If a viral moment genuinely changes a celebrity's cultural relevance, Vij said, greater demand may naturally increase their commercial value. But brands should still assess whether the attention translates into lasting appeal or is simply a short-lived spike, as well as the nature of the virality.

Also Read | Why R K Swamy is resisting the Big Four’s media-creative breakup strategy

About the Author

Rudrani Chattopadhyay

Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.