Ravi Kishan’s viral run shows the promise—and limits—of meme marketing

In a world of shrinking attention spans, virality is the new marketing currency. A celebrity catchphrase, meme or verbal slip can suddenly capture millions of consumers’ attention, prompting marketers to find ways to leverage the buzz for commercial gain.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's recent run of viral moments offers a striking example, with brands building campaigns around his catchphrases and online persona. But as the race to ride the next viral wave intensifies, a bigger question is emerging: how reliable is virality as a marketing asset compared with long-term influencer collaborations?