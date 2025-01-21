Industry
Mint Explainer: Why Razorpay and Cashfree are ditching Juspay, and what it means for the fintech sector
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Mansi Verma 5 min read 21 Jan 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Summary
- So far, payment aggregators and online businesses have found immense value in Juspay’s orchestration services, which aim to reduce failed payments and deliver the best conversion rates. Now, Razorpay and Cashfree are offering their own orchestration platforms. What does it all mean?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Monday, payment aggregators Razorpay and Cashfree announced their decision to transition away from third-party orchestration platforms such as SoftBank-backed Juspay to encourage merchants to use their in-house orchestration services. PhonePe made a similar move last year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less