How does RBI maintain a near-perfect, time-bound, technology-driven public services delivery record?

Why are application volumes rising?

Fresh applications have been rising after a dip in May. Applications fell from 18,270 in April to 16,846 in May, before recovering to 19,177 in June and increasing further to 21,937 in July. Experts say the growing adoption of digital filing, expansion of services under the Citizen's Charter and predictable processing timelines are likely encouraging more individuals and organisations to use the formal channel for regulatory services. Handling almost all applications within the set timelines builds trust in the system, as applicants know when their requests are likely to be processed.