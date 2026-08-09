NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) processes thousands of requests every month from individuals, businesses, banks and government agencies for regulatory approvals, permissions and operational services—ranging from government banking and public debt management to currency distribution and foreign exchange approvals. The central bank received 21,937 fresh applications under its Citizen's Charter in July and processed 20,628, with 99.9% disposed of within the prescribed timelines. Only 19 applications were delayed, while 99.4% of the 3,258 pending applications were within the stipulated timelines. Mint explains what the latest figures reveal about the RBI's ability to maintain near-perfect, time-bound, technology-driven public services delivery record even as application volumes rise.
How does RBI maintain a near-perfect, time-bound, technology-driven public services delivery record?
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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