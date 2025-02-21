Industry
Why RBI dialled up dollar sales in the forward market last quarter
Gopika Gopakumar , Ram Sahgal 4 min read 21 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- This approach may aim to minimize the impact on rupee liquidity while keeping currency volatility in check. At the same time, rupee's REER has fallen, meaning its overvaluation is lower now.
The Reserve Bank of India aggressively sold dollars in the forward market in the December quarter as compared to the spot market, in an effort to support rupee liquidity in the system.
