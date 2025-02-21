Why RBI dialled up dollar sales in the forward market last quarter

As the dollar strengthened over this period, currencies have fallen worldwide, and the rupee is no exception. While RBI has been selling dollars over the past six months to prevent excessive rupee volatility, this has deprived the system of liquidity, by sucking out rupees. Core liquidity fell from ₹4.79 trillion at the end of September to ₹64,000 crore at the end of December. According to Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India, ₹3.8 trillion was taken away due to RBI's intervention in the forex market to stem the rupee's fall. The rupee fell from 83.80 to the dollar at the end of September to 85.61 end of December.