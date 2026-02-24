RBI's push to curb mis-selling by banks may put life insurers in the cross hairs
The banking regulator recently released draft guidelines that seek to make banks more accountable for the financial products they sell. If it follows through on this, it could dampen growth in the life insurance sector.
On 11 February, the Reserve Bank of India released draft guidelines that seek to make banks more accountable for the financial products they sell to individuals. The guidelines aim to prevent banks from mis-selling various financial products, especially life insurance plans that double up as investments. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported the RBI’s move, calling mis-selling an offence.