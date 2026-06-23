RBI eases TReDS norms to boost working capital access for small businesses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday eased onboarding rules for small businesses on trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) platforms, which provide instant working capital to these entities.
The central bank said the final framework, which comes into effect immediately, is aimed at making the system more efficient while reducing compliance burdens. “Feedback from the public has been examined and suitably incorporated in the final directions,” the RBI said. The RBI had released a draft framework in April, seeking industry comments.
In the final framework, the RBI streamlined capital requirements for authorized entities with those of other non-bank payment system operators (PSOs), simplified the onboarding process for MSME sellers, and permitted financiers to avail credit guarantee cover for exposures undertaken on TReDS.
The new guidelines introduce the following operational updates:
The RBI added that the directions prescribe the appropriate requirements for an efficient functioning of TReDS while providing the authorized entities flexibility to frame operational and procedural guidelines.
Highlighting the importance of MSMEs to the economy, the central bank noted that they often face structural hurdles. “MSMEs face constraints in obtaining adequate finance, particularly in terms of their ability to convert their trade receivables into liquid funds,” the RBI said.
TReDS platforms allow micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to discount their trade receivables (invoices) and get instant working capital from lenders—banks and non-banks—without collateral. Primary TReDS platforms in India are Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL), Mynd Solutions (M1xchange) and Invoicemart. To date, TReDS platforms have collectively unlocked over ₹8 trillion in working capital, financing 24 million invoices for more than 200,000 MSMEs.
The RBI launched the TReDS framework in 2014 and strengthened it in 2018. While the digital exchange initially operated with three core participants—buyers, sellers, and lenders—the framework now includes insurance companies as a fourth participant to insure trade invoices against default.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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