RBI extends restrictions on this bank by another 3 months

“The Reserve Bank of India is satisfied that in the public interest, it is necessary to extend the period of operation of the Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12/12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019, issued to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka, and as modified from time to time, last being vide Directive DOR.MON.D-44/12.23.096/2021-22 dated November 02, 2021. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India, in the exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12/12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019, issued to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka, as modified from time to time, the validity of which was last extended up to February 07, 2022 vide DOR.MON.D-44/12.23.096/2021-22 dated November 02, 2021, shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of three months from February 08, 2022 to May 07, 2022, subject to review," the central bank said in a release.