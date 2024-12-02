Industry
MPC to keep rates unchanged amid slowing growth, rising inflation
Summary
- India's economic growth slumped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in Q2, against the RBI's estimate of 7%, thanks to slowing growth in manufacturing and mining.
A shock slowdown and calls for lower interest rates may not convince India's policy rate-setters as they meet this week, as the horse of inflation strays out of the central bank's stable.
