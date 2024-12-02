MPC to keep rates unchanged amid slowing growth, rising inflation

The MPC had eased its policy stance to 'neutral' in October, raising hopes of a December rate cut. However, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has been steadily preparing the market for a pause since then, stating once that a rate cut now could be “premature and very, very risky" due to emerging risks to inflation outlook. After the October policy itself, Das had stated that though the horse of inflation had been brought to the stable--retail inflation in September was 5.49%-- it has to be kept leashed and locked to prevent it from bolting. Das's words proved prescient as costlier vegetables tipped retail inflation in October beyond the central bank's inflation tolerance threshold of 6%.