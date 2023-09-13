RBI issues guidelines for responsible lending; sets 30 day-limit to release property documents after loan closure1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
The RBI said that the Regulated Entities (RE) shall release all the original movable or immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment or settlement of the loan account.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued guidelines for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other regulated entities to address the issues faced by the borrowers and towards promoting responsible lending conduct among such entities.
