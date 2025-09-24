Why RBI's large exposure rule is giving banks a headache now
Shayan Ghosh 3 min read 24 Sept 2025, 12:44 pm IST
Summary
At a time when private sector capital expenditure remains weak and government spending dominates, banks say RBI's lending cap rule is limiting their ability to push credit to marquee borrowers.
A six-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule meant to keep a check on banks’ lending to large corporate groups is once again causing heartburn for lenders.
