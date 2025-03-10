Industry
Govt wants rupee stability; RBI may again aggressively defend the currency
Summary
- The government does not want the currency to depreciate too much at a time a trade war looms
Mumbai/New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to continue defending the rupee, with the government expressing confidence that the central bank's strategic interventions would stagger the pace of slide, according to a senior official.
