Mint Explainer: After loans, can India’s account aggregators conquer insurance, wealth and tax?

Salman SH
4 min read8 Jun 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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Account aggregators are RBI-regulated entities that let customers share financial data from one institution with another after providing explicit consent.
Summary
RBI has recognized Sahamati as SRO for India's account aggregator ecosystem, giving the network formal governance. While AAs have transformed lending through faster data sharing, the next growth phase lies in insurance, wealth management, tax and pension data integration.

The RBI’s recognition of Sahamati as a self-regulatory organization (SRO) gives India’s account aggregator (AA) network a formal, industry-led governing body.

While the network has already established itself as a vital credit rail for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Mint explains why its ultimate test lies in its ability to expand beyond loans into insurance, wealth management, taxation, and broking.

What are account aggregators?

Account aggregators, or AAs, are RBI-regulated entities that let customers share financial data from one institution with another after providing explicit consent. The AA sits between the financial information provider (FIP), which holds the data, and the financial information user (FIU), which wants to use it, and shares encrypted data through a system designed to protect user control and privacy.

The model, built on the RBI’s AA framework, is meant to make financial data portable without handing ownership of the data to the final data processor. In practice, this means a consumer can authorise a lender, insurer or wealth platform to access specific data for a specific purpose for a limited time, rather than granting broad, permanent access.

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The ecosystem now has more than 1,120 live regulated entities, including 176 FIPs, 1,020 FIUs, and 17 operational AAs. It has processed more than 450 million consent requests and more than 294 million linked accounts, with early adopters including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and DMI Finance

Why does the SRO tag matter for Sahamati?

Sahamati, a not-for-profit industry alliance for the account aggregator ecosystem, was launched in 2019 and brought in former RBI deputy governor R. Gandhi as non-executive chairman in May 2026. The RBI had invited applications for SRO recognition for the AA ecosystem in March 2025, and Sahamati’s application was approved on 5 June 2026.

In an interview with Mint, Gandhi said the organisation is now more than just a forum or industry body and has a more formal role backed by the RBI. “The RBI’s recognition gives the AA ecosystem a formal industry-led body with delegated regulatory backing. Earlier, Sahamati had to rely entirely on persuasion and ecosystem consensus. Now, some responsibilities carry formal backing, which should make enforcement more effective,” Gandhi said.

Even so, he added, Sahamati is not meant to act unilaterally. The model will remain participatory, with a diversified governing council handling new use cases, fair-use norms, technical issues and approvals as the AA ecosystem expands.

How has the AA network’s role in lending evolved?

While lending was the AA ecosystem's breakout use case, its application has expanded significantly beyond basic underwriting. Fintech companies and lenders now leverage the framework throughout the entire life of a loan. Beyond initial borrower assessments at origination, it is used to track cash flows, monitor repayment stress, detect early warning signs, manage collections, and guide ongoing risk-related decisions.

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This shift is crucial because AA data slashes loan processing and underwriting times from days to mere minutes. It also allows financial institutions to cater to thin-file borrowers, MSMEs, and gig workers whose financial footprints are often missing from traditional credit bureau files.

As previously reported by Mint, combining AA and bureau data provides lenders with a superior, real-time view of a borrower's repayment capacity. This is exactly why the framework is being used more frequently for post-disbursal risk management, monitoring, and early-warning alerts.

What’s next for the ecosystem?

B.G. Mahesh, chief executive of Sahamati, told Mint the AA network is already gaining momentum in the insurance and capital markets, particularly among Sebi-regulated entities such as stockbrokers and registered investment advisers.

He said the AA ecosystem’s goal is no longer to simply move financial data securely but to make it useful across sectors. He said the team will publish impact updates every six months across lending, financial planning, insurance and government schemes, and that goal is to increase AA adoption from an estimated 15% of adults today to 25-30% over time.

However, he pointed out that meeting the demand for these expanding use cases comes with its own hurdles. Non-bank participants require richer data, which means sharing more comprehensive fields and detailed financial insights. Delivering this requires further regulatory clearances and widespread technical integration across the entire financial system.

Also Read | Tap to consent, tap to revoke? India’s data law hits digital lenders

R. Gandhi said the next frontier for account aggregators is cross-sector data sharing, when AAs move beyond bank data into a wider consent-based layer that can connect banking, securities, insurance, pensions and tax information. That will allow lenders, insurers, brokers and advisers to use the same system to access the data they need, with the customer’s consent, instead of making users submit the same paperwork repeatedly.

That broader architecture is possible because AA was designed to work across regulators—including RBI, Sebi, Irdai, PFRDA and the department of revenue—with Sahamati now acting as the formal SRO coordinating the ecosystem.

GST data is already live in the AA stack and being used by banks and other firms, while discussions continue on direct-tax data. We are also in talks to add provident fund data, which could arrive sooner than some tax datasets, making EPFO information a near-term addition to the framework,” added Gandhi.

About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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