Tale of two regulators: Why the market loves new RBI, Sebi chiefs
Neha Joshi , Shayan Ghosh 12 min read 07 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Shaktikanta Das, the former RBI governor, had tightened the screws on fintechs, non-bank financiers and banks. Madhabi Puri Buch, at Sebi, had taken the mutual fund industry, brokerages and AIFs to task. Now, Sanjay Malhotra and Tuhin Kanta Pandey are going about things a tad differently.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: The hall at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai was packed to the brim on the morning of 20 September 2022. It was the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest, an event that brought together hundreds of financial technology companies (fintechs), banks, non-bank financiers, and regulators.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story