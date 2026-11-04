RBI sets up market advisory panel to address liquidity, resilience concerns

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a consultative panel of senior bankers, market infrastructure executives and industry representatives to examine issues affecting the efficiency, liquidity and resilience of the country's financial markets, as the central bank seeks closer engagement with market participants amid rapidly evolving market structures.
The Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM) will be chaired by RBI deputy governor Rohit Jain, who oversees the Financial Markets Regulation Department (FMRD). Its external members include former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Ananth Narayan, the central bank said in a press release on Wednesday.
The panel also includes Shamsher Singh, chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (Fimmda) and deputy managing director of State Bank of India; Neeraj Gambhir, executive director at Axis Bank; and Shailendra Jhingan, head of treasury and economic research at ICICI Bank.
Other members are Aditya Bagree, managing director and head of markets at Citibank India; Nand Kishore, managing director of Clearing Corp. of India Ltd; and Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India.
The committee will provide a structured platform for the RBI to consult market participants on policy and operational matters spanning money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, their respective derivatives segments and related infrastructure.
Its terms of reference include examining impediments to the functioning, efficiency, liquidity and resilience of these markets, and identifying measures to deepen and broaden them.
The panel will also deliberate on issues concerning trading, clearing, settlement and reporting, as well as the regulatory and operational frameworks governing market infrastructure. It will assess emerging policy and operational challenges, including the implementation of RBI measures and any unintended market frictions.
The committee will further consider domestic and international developments, financial innovations and emerging risks with implications for Indian financial markets. The RBI may also refer specific market issues and macroeconomic considerations to the panel.
The central bank said the committee will meet at least once every quarter. Its constitution follows the announcement made during the RBI's monetary policy committee meeting last month.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.