RBI to explore policy framework for BigTech in FY23

RBI also advocated the need for legislations and regulations for the fintech industry, which so far is not as tightly-regulated as traditional banks and even non-bank financiers. According to the regulator, fintech has disrupted the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment in its way of product structuring, back-end analytics and delivery of services. Although such innovations, RBI said, first disrupts the market but once it establishes its constructive role, the regulators and authorities step in to regulate the space to nurture the innovation and mitigate any associated risks.