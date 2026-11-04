RBI's proposed curbs on revolving credit push NBFCs back to the drawing board

Subhana ShaikhAnshika Kayastha
4 min read4 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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On 6 August, RBI proposed restricting NBFC lending to term loans, effectively barring revolving credit facilities such as flexi-loans. (File Photo: Reuters)
Summary
Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital are testing alternative loan structures to protect MSME and small-business lending as the central bank signals little willingness to relax its proposed restrictions.

MUMBAI: Non-bank lenders are redesigning loan products to protect businesses and borrower segments that could be affected by the Reserve Bank of India's proposed restrictions on revolving credit.

Large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital, said during their earnings calls for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27) earnings calls that they are exploring ways to restructure existing credit facilities as term loans. The aim is to maintain credit supply to segments such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small businesses, which could otherwise turn to banks for funding.

In a draft dated 6 August, the RBI proposed restricting NBFC lending to term loans, effectively barring revolving credit facilities such as flexi-loans. The move is aimed at mitigating systemic stability risks, preventing loan evergreening and addressing NBFCs' liquidity vulnerabilities. The deadline for submitting feedback was 28 August.

Revolving credit allows borrowers to draw, repay and redraw funds up to a pre-approved limit, unlike a conventional term loan that is repaid in scheduled instalments.

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The lenders' efforts come as RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's recent comments suggest the regulator is unlikely to dilute the proposed framework, despite industry representations seeking exemptions and greater clarity.

During Bajaj Finance's post-earnings call, Rajeev Jain, vice chairman and managing director, said he remained hopeful that the RBI would find a middle path. But if the regulator proceeds with the proposed restrictions, the lender could face a temporary impact on assets under management (AUM), margins and profitability.

“We're already launching a set of different variants of term loans on 1 November, which do not allow withdrawal, but has some more attractive features to ensure that we can find a middle path in the term loan structure,” Jain said.

The new products, he added, were expected to create “greater diversification and more resilience” while supporting growth.

RBI has not disclosed industry-wide exposure to revolving credit facilities. Individual estimates put exposure at some large NBFCs at 5-20% of AUM, with Bajaj Finance having the largest outstanding portfolio. Experts warn that the impact could be greater for smaller fintech and digital lenders focused primarily on MSME financing.

NBFCs' credit to industries, excluding infrastructure finance, stood at over 2 trillion in August, according to the latest available RBI data. However, this includes exposure to MSMEs as well as medium and large industries, and is not a proxy for revolving credit alone.

In a 5 October note, Kotak Institutional Equities identified Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital as the lenders likely to be most affected by the proposed rules. “These players have low-single digit/low-double digit exposures, but nevertheless any loss of business will have to be offset elsewhere, if these companies have to sustain their high, around 25% loan growth,” it said.

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RBI holds its ground

NBFCs, through industry bodies, sought clarity on the definition of revolving credit and exemptions for certain MSME-focused products, including supply-chain finance and invoice discounting. They also urged the regulator to permit such facilities subject to tighter underwriting and disclosure requirements, or introduce a separate framework for these products, Mint reported on 2 September.

“NBFCs have put in a recommendation to RBI to look at it, give some exemptions, but even if the RBI doesn’t agree, then they should be able to tweak the model or do something about this. There can be operational issues,” said Siddhart Goel, director at Fitch Ratings.

Goel said lenders were likely to develop alternative structures for products such as supply-chain finance, where they typically do not underwrite or assess borrowers every time fresh funds are drawn against a credit line.

“They will do something there,” he said, adding that the overall impact on NBFC portfolios may not be significant.

Governor Malhotra, however, struck a firm note on 7 October, saying the central bank had received substantial feedback but that the proposed framework was not a new restriction. Rather, it clarified that NBFCs had never been permitted to offer such loans in the first place.

Malhotra also said digital technology had enabled NBFCs to offer revolving credit products in the guise of term loans. The regulator had warned individual lenders and issued directions multiple times before releasing the draft circular.

The governor's comments have prompted lenders to prepare for implementation rather than rely solely on regulatory concessions, industry experts said.

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Lenders test alternatives

Tata Capital managing director and chief executive Rajiv Sabharwal said during post-earnings media and analyst calls that the company was evaluating alternative product structures to contain the potential impact.

“We are already testing some of the alternate products, which we have created in the market. And the balance, we will start testing in the beginning of November,” he said.

Some affected products, including supply-chain finance and loans against securities, have been in existence for more than 30 years and encompass several product variants, Sabharwal said. The proposed restrictions are expected to affect 3-4% of Tata Capital's total loan portfolio, with flexi-loans accounting for about 2-2.5% of its loan book.

NBFCs argue that these products serve borrower segments that often struggle to access formal bank credit, and that restricting them could push some borrowers back into the informal lending ecosystem. Banks, meanwhile, already anticipate some of this credit demand shifting their way as NBFCs lose the ability to extend such facilities.

About the Authors

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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