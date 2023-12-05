R&D spends of Indian IT majors on a decline

The IT giants’ modest R&D investment is in stark contrast to Accenture Plc, which allocated around 2% of its revenue, totalling $1.3 billion, for research and development in 2023. In fact, Accenture’s ₹10,700 crore R&D expenses were more than four times the cumulative innovation spending of the five companies in the last five years, totalling ₹2,361 crore, according to a Mint analysis.