Govt clears two fund managers to roll out ₹1 trillion deep-tech RDI scheme
Shouvik Das 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 11:27 am IST
The first tranche of startup applications under the RDI scheme is expected by March 2026, following approvals for Birac and TDB and the near-finalization of Sidbi and SBI-AIF as fund managers.
NEW DELHI: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has cleared two fund managers and is close to shortlisting two more to operationalize the Centre’s ₹1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) incentivization scheme, three senior officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.
