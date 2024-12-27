Industry
Re-releases save the day as Bollywood remains absent from theatres in 2024
Lata Jha 5 min read 27 Dec 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- The industry was hit hard by the Lok Sabha elections and IPL between April and May, and just a handful of titles attracted audiences to the theatres.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Bollywood couldn’t have been more conspicuous by its absence in movie theatres this year, with nearly the full April-June quarter going by without any big releases. The industry was hit hard by the Lok Sabha elections and IPL (Indian Premier League) between April and May, and just a handful of titles attracted audiences to the theatres.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less