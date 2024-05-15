Mint Primer | Read that label... and other guidelines for food
Summary
- About 56% of India’s total disease burden is due to unhealthy diets. Healthy diets coupled with physical activity can tame the surge in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and prevent premature deaths.
Unhealthy food is responsible for more than half of India’s disease burden, cautions the new dietary guidelines released last week by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). Eat lots of fresh food and avoid heavily marketed, packaged and ultra processed food. Mint explores.