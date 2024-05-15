Mint Primer | ‘Read that label’ and 16 more food commandments

Why are the DGIs critical?

About 56% of India’s total disease burden is due to unhealthy diets. Healthy diets coupled with physical activity can tame the surge in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and prevent premature deaths. Every tenth child is pre-diabetic while one in four is anaemic. India is also a tale of contrasts: while a fifth of adult women battle undernutrition, a quarter are obese. Highly processed food loaded with sugar and salt is more affordable and accessible than healthy alternatives. Cheap junk food is heavily marketed, influencing diets of both children and adults.