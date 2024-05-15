Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Mint Primer | ‘Read that label’ and 16 more food commandments

Mint Primer | ‘Read that label’ and 16 more food commandments

Sayantan Bera

  • About 56% of India’s total disease burden is due to unhealthy diets. Healthy diets coupled with physical activity can tame the surge in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and prevent premature deaths.

We should source macro and micro nutrients from a minimum of eight food groups with fruits, vegetables, green leafies, roots and tubers forming half the plate.

Unhealthy food is responsible for more than half of India’s disease burden, cautions the new dietary guidelines released last week by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). Eat lots of fresh food and avoid heavily marketed, packaged and ultra processed food. Mint explores.

Unhealthy food is responsible for more than half of India’s disease burden, cautions the new dietary guidelines released last week by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). Eat lots of fresh food and avoid heavily marketed, packaged and ultra processed food. Mint explores.

What are the main recommendations?

The 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs) is a list of 17 do’s and dont’s from India’s premier nutrition research institute. It advises us to eat a variety of fresh foods, include quality protein in diets and avoid supplements to build muscle, take steps to prevent abdominal obesity, minimise consumption of ultra-processed food high in salt, sugar and fat, plus pay attention to labels on packaged food to make informed choices. Complementary diet for infants older than six months (in addition to breast milk) is better when home-cooked; packaged items with added sugar are best avoided, it told parents.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

What are the main recommendations?

The 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs) is a list of 17 do’s and dont’s from India’s premier nutrition research institute. It advises us to eat a variety of fresh foods, include quality protein in diets and avoid supplements to build muscle, take steps to prevent abdominal obesity, minimise consumption of ultra-processed food high in salt, sugar and fat, plus pay attention to labels on packaged food to make informed choices. Complementary diet for infants older than six months (in addition to breast milk) is better when home-cooked; packaged items with added sugar are best avoided, it told parents.

Why are the DGIs critical?

About 56% of India’s total disease burden is due to unhealthy diets. Healthy diets coupled with physical activity can tame the surge in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and prevent premature deaths. Every tenth child is pre-diabetic while one in four is anaemic. India is also a tale of contrasts: while a fifth of adult women battle undernutrition, a quarter are obese. Highly processed food loaded with sugar and salt is more affordable and accessible than healthy alternatives. Cheap junk food is heavily marketed, influencing diets of both children and adults.

Read more: The 100-year quest to make a paper bottle

What does an ideal diet look like?

We should source macro and micro nutrients from a minimum of eight food groups with fruits, vegetables, green leafies, roots and tubers forming half the plate. Cereals, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oils, and dairy comprise the rest. 45% of our energy needs can come from cereals, 15% from protein, 30% from fats, and the rest from milk products and nuts.

What are people actually eating?

Cereals contribute 50-70% of daily energy needs of an Indian. Protein sources contribute only 7-9%—half of recommended levels. For a large part of the population, intake of micronutrient rich food like whole grains, fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables is low. Due to limited availability and high cost of pulses and meats, more of household budgets are spent on cheaper cereals and heavily advertised packaged food. This results in poor nutrition and disrupted metabolism which raises health risks at a young age.

Read more: Colgate-Palmolive to launch brands beyond oral and skin care

How should one treat packaged food?

Read nutrition labels carefully—claims could be false and misleading. Packaged juices often have more added sugar than real fruit. As per the food regulator, a juice with just 10% fruit is allowed to state that the product is made with real pulp or juice. Foods manufactured by extensive industrial processes and containing chemical additives—like cakes, biscuits, beverages, health drinks, jams and sauces—have no nutrition. Enriching these with vitamins and minerals does not make them healthy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Writer with the Long Story team at Mint, covering food and nutrition, agriculture, and rural economy. His reportage is based on granular ground reports, tying it with broader macroeconomic realities, with a sharp focus on people and livelihoods. Beyond rural issues, Sayantan has written deep dives on topics spanning healthcare, gender, education, and science.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.