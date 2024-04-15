Ready, Set, Fix that plane in 15 minutes or less!
Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryTeams aim for speed and precision to win their moment in the spotlight; ‘you’ve got to perform.’
CHICAGO—A bird flies into an airplane engine after touchdown. Mechanics are faced with the task of removing and replacing a fan blade. There are six minutes on the clock. The pressure is on.
