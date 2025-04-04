Fanciful to realistic: How real estate project names have changed
Summary
- Real estate projects were earlier named quite randomly. Developers are putting more thought and adopting an extensive process to name a project in an increasingly competitive property market.
In the sprawling suburbs of Bengaluru rises El Dorado, a city of gold in legends but now an upcoming township. For developer Brigade Group which tagged its launch campaign as #StrikeGold, the name signals the rich potential of the project, the largest in the city's Bagalur special economic zone.