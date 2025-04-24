Bengaluru/Mumbai: Property developers in India are signing up top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for hefty endorsement fees, as they seek to carve a distinct brand identity and attract affluent customers in a highly competitive market.

Real estate companies are associating with celebrities who have wide appeal, strong social media presence and can double as influencers for the brands and their luxury projects.

Multiple developers have onboarded Bollywood A-listers this year: Elan Group-Shah Rukh Khan, Runwal Realty-Sonam Kapoor, Casagrand-Hrithik Roshan, JP Infra Mumbai-Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

Gurugram's Elan Group, for instance, has partnered with a Bollywood celebrity for the first time, and expects that Shah Rukh Khan's presence will amplify the aspirational value across its project portfolio.

Khan was appointed right after the developer launched its ultra-luxury project ‘Elan The Emperor’ on Dwarka Expressway, where 4,200-6,000 sq ft homes cost ₹10-15 crore each.

“Shah Rukh Khan has been onboarded as part of a multi-year brand association. This isn’t a one-off campaign but a long-term strategic alignment. It is not just a marketing move. His journey resonates with millions across the globe," said Akash Kapoor, director, Elan Group.

Chennai's Casagrand had appointed cricketer Sourav Ganguly last year as its national brand ambassador, and while the association continues, the developer recently partnered with actor Hrithik Roshan to endorse its luxury project ‘Casagrand Mercury’ in the southern city.

“Casagrand Mercury's luxury appeal found a natural fit with Hrithik Roshan, with his positioning as a style icon and connect with premium audiences. Our campaign was rolled out in early March and it amplified the project’s reach, drove engagement, and contributed positively to sales," said Diptakirti Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer, Casagrand.

“More importantly, it strengthened the premium perception of the brand, elevated customer confidence, and differentiated the project in a highly competitive segment," he said.

Bollywood stars create the right buzz and lend credibility to the brand and the project, that helps in sourcing of customers.

“Project sales, however, depend on the quality of the product that is sold," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, a property advisory.

Movie stars as influencers

Hindi movie actor Sonam Kapoor, who has 34.7 million followers on Instagram, posted a video on Runwal Realty on 17 April, that got 100,000 likes.

Kapoor is Mumbai-based Runwal Realty's first-ever brand ambassador, a company that has been in the property business for four decades. The firm, earlier called Runwal, rebranded itself as Runwal Realty, and Kapoor will be the face of its push into luxury real estate.

“Until now, our legacy has spoken for itself. But with the brand evolving, we felt the time was right to complement our values with a voice that reflects them," said retail director Sanya Runwal.

Digital and influencer marketing have significantly grown over the past 2-3 years and the real estate sector, while wanting to take a bet on it, wants to play safe because the ticket sizes are high.

"So, instead of working with influencers, real estate companies are opting for celebrity endorsements and working with celebrities that have a strong social media presence and double as influencers," said Kumaresh Bhatt, founder and CEO of marketing agency URPopular.

Bhatt said besides their own brand value, celebrities offer a shift in the perspective of how the realty firm is perceived, and build an aspirational and premium persona for the brand and its properties.

In an increasingly brand-centric real estate sector, appointing a Bollywood brand ambassador helps strike a deeper emotional connection with homebuyers, developers say.

After collaborating with the likes of Mandira Bedi, Bhagyashree and Suniel Shetty for endorsement, Mumbai's JP Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd appointed Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. Kapoor Khan has been signed for a strategic term during which she will be the face of key campaigns for its flagship projects, positioning the brand across diverse segments.

“In general, while monetary compensation is the most common structure for brand ambassadors, there are occasions where developers explore alternative models, such as equity participation, performance-based incentives, or real estate assets," JP Infra Mumbai's managing director Shubham Jain said.

The prices charged by celebrities for endorsing real estate is about 25% higher than what they charge for other portable products since travelling and shooting on their properties leads to a higher production cost, Bhatt said.

"On an average, celebrities charge anywhere between ₹30-80 lakh per video. The A-listers can even charge higher, up to ₹1.5 crore," Bhatt added.