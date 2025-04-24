Realty goes glam: Property developers onboard top Bollywood stars to attract posh customers
SummaryReal estate companies are associating with celebrities who have wide appeal, strong social media presence and can double as influencers for the brands and their luxury projects.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Property developers in India are signing up top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for hefty endorsement fees, as they seek to carve a distinct brand identity and attract affluent customers in a highly competitive market.