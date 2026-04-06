India’s real estate sector is facing a shortage of skilled workers and rising labour costs as soaring cooking gas prices push migrant workers back home, even as larger developers appear better placed to manage the disruption.
Real estate hit by labour crunch, rising costs as LPG crisis drives workers home
SummaryDevelopers across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune said the spike in LPG prices, along with supply constraints linked to the West Asia conflict, has raised the cost of living for migrant workers, triggering a dip in labour availability across key property markets.
India’s real estate sector is facing a shortage of skilled workers and rising labour costs as soaring cooking gas prices push migrant workers back home, even as larger developers appear better placed to manage the disruption.
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