India’s real estate to remain gung ho on luxury, premium housing in 2025 as affordable takes a backseat
Khushi Malhotra 8 min read 30 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- The supply of homes in the luxury and premium segment has gone up significantly since last year.
- In the first three quarters of 2024, the supply of luxury homes priced over ₹ 2.5 crore surged by 59.27%, rising to 52,400 units from 32,900 units in the same period last year.
Come 2025, India’s real estate developers will double down on luxury and premium housing, leaving the affordable segment to catch up.
