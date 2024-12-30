Consequently, the supply of homes in the luxury and premium segment has gone up significantly since last year. In the first three quarters of 2024, the supply of luxury homes priced over ₹ 2.5 crore surged by 59.27%, rising to 52,400 units from 32,900 units in the same period last year, according to data from Anarock Group. The ₹ 80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore segment saw modest growth of 2.26%, increasing from 85,475 to 87,410 units. In contrast, affordable housing supply declined significantly, with homes priced at ₹40-80 lakh dropping 14.64% from 1,04,000 to 88,770 units. This trend underscored a slowdown in affordable housing supply, while demand for higher-end homes continues to grow.