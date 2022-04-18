Real estate PE investments surge 5x sequentially in March quarter: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PE investments into Indian real estate during the December quarter of 2021 stood at $218 million, while it was $1.9 billion during the March quarter last year
Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $1 billion during the March quarter, almost five times the December quarter, according to a report by Savills India, a global property consultancy firm. However, PE investments in real estate witnessed a 47% slump when compared to the March quarter of 2021.
Global investors’ unabated interest in Indian retail developments coupled with confidence that retail consumption will rebound once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, has marked the largest acquisition of an operational retail asset in India in the last 5 years, Savills India said.
As per the report, the first quarter of the calendar year 2022 (Q1 2022) has already clocked in nearly one-third of the investment inflows that the sector witnessed in the entire year of 2021.
Commercial office assets continued to remain the frontrunner during Q1 2022, garnering more than two-third share of the investment pie. All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru.
“While the pandemic had slowed the brisk activity in most real estate segments, the third wave didn’t have any notable adverse impact on the sector. The continued interest from global investors in the Indian retail developments indicates the confidence of investors in this sector," said Diwakar Rana, managing director, Capital Markets, Savills India.
Key transactions during the quarter included GIC’s investment into Bengaluru's Bhartiya City of $366 million, CPP Investments’s investment of $346 million into select commercial office assets of RMZ Corp and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s investment of $248 million into Viviana Mall.