₹71,438 a night to stay at Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri villa: Infinity pool, memorabilia room and more

Ajinkya Rahane's Igatpuri holiday home is now open to guests, with a stay at the former India cricketer's Raaya Estate priced at ₹71,438 per night for five rooms, plus taxes. The property is being offered through StayVista, a luxury villa rental and holiday-home platform.

Located in Maharashtra's Igatpuri, the villa can accommodate up to 15 people and features five king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, an in-house bar and several outdoor spaces.

What does Ajinkya Rahane's villa offer?

Rahane and his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, recently gave a look inside the property in a video shared by StayVista on YouTube on September 11, 2026.

Set against the Sahyadri mountains and overlooking Vaitarna Lake, Raaya Estate was designed as a family getaway. The property includes a gazebo, landscaped gardens, multiple balconies, a children's play area and an in-house bar.

The villa was built after the Covid pandemic, with Rahane opting for open spaces and elevated living areas. The design was partly inspired by his childhood visits to his grandmother's home, where he spent his summer holidays.

Rahane said the idea was to recreate a similar environment for his children, with open areas where they could play and spend time outdoors.

Inside the five-bedroom Raaya Estate The main living room sits on the elevated first floor and is divided into two sections. One area is used by the family for morning tea or coffee while taking in views of Vaitarna Lake and the mountains. The other is designed as a more relaxed sitting area.

The interiors use largely neutral and earthy tones, while the bedrooms open onto balconies overlooking the surrounding landscape.

Guests can access Rahane's cricket memorabilia One of the property's distinctive features is a room dedicated to Rahane's cricket career.

The memorabilia room houses bats, balls, caps and team jerseys collected during his years as a cricketer. It also includes photographs of Rahane with his teammates.

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is during his international career. Each item in the room is linked to a different memory from his time as a cricketer.

According to the account of the property tour, Rahane said revisiting the collection is an emotional experience and that he gets goosebumps whenever he enters the room.

How much does it cost? The Raaya Estate is listed at ₹71,438 per night for five rooms, plus taxes. With accommodation for up to 15 people, the villa is positioned as a group and family holiday option rather than an individual stay.

View full Image View full Image Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri villa is now available for stays ( Stay Vista )