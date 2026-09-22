₹71,438 a night to stay at Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri villa: Infinity pool, memorabilia room and more

Ajinkya Rahane’s Raaya Estate in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, is now available to guests through StayVista. The five-bedroom villa can accommodate up to 15 people and includes an infinity pool, in-house bar and a memorabilia room featuring items from Rahane’s cricket career.

Anjali Thakur
Updated22 Sep 2026, 10:22 AM IST
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Want to stay at Ajinkya Rahane’s holiday villa? It costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,438 a night
Want to stay at Ajinkya Rahane’s holiday villa? It costs ₹71,438 a night(Stay Vista)

Ajinkya Rahane's Igatpuri holiday home is now open to guests, with a stay at the former India cricketer's Raaya Estate priced at 71,438 per night for five rooms, plus taxes. The property is being offered through StayVista, a luxury villa rental and holiday-home platform.

Located in Maharashtra's Igatpuri, the villa can accommodate up to 15 people and features five king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, an in-house bar and several outdoor spaces.

What does Ajinkya Rahane's villa offer?

Rahane and his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, recently gave a look inside the property in a video shared by StayVista on YouTube on September 11, 2026.

Set against the Sahyadri mountains and overlooking Vaitarna Lake, Raaya Estate was designed as a family getaway. The property includes a gazebo, landscaped gardens, multiple balconies, a children's play area and an in-house bar.

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The villa was built after the Covid pandemic, with Rahane opting for open spaces and elevated living areas. The design was partly inspired by his childhood visits to his grandmother's home, where he spent his summer holidays.

Rahane said the idea was to recreate a similar environment for his children, with open areas where they could play and spend time outdoors.

Inside the five-bedroom Raaya Estate

The main living room sits on the elevated first floor and is divided into two sections. One area is used by the family for morning tea or coffee while taking in views of Vaitarna Lake and the mountains. The other is designed as a more relaxed sitting area.

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The interiors use largely neutral and earthy tones, while the bedrooms open onto balconies overlooking the surrounding landscape.

Guests can access Rahane's cricket memorabilia

One of the property's distinctive features is a room dedicated to Rahane's cricket career.

The memorabilia room houses bats, balls, caps and team jerseys collected during his years as a cricketer. It also includes photographs of Rahane with his teammates.

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is during his international career. Each item in the room is linked to a different memory from his time as a cricketer.

According to the account of the property tour, Rahane said revisiting the collection is an emotional experience and that he gets goosebumps whenever he enters the room.

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How much does it cost?

The Raaya Estate is listed at 71,438 per night for five rooms, plus taxes. With accommodation for up to 15 people, the villa is positioned as a group and family holiday option rather than an individual stay.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri villa is now available for stays
(Stay Vista)

The property combines Rahane's personal connection to the space with the facilities of a private luxury villa, while giving guests access to memorabilia from his cricket career.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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